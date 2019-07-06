Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Increased by Analyst

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a report released on Tuesday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NHI opened at $79.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.04.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 50.87%. The firm had revenue of $76.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 76.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $860,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

