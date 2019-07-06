Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $94.50 Average PT from Analysts

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.40. 170,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.53. Qualys has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $98.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $177,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,305 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total value of $350,943.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,376,634.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,719 shares of company stock valued at $4,946,395 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Qualys by 0.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 51.0% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

