Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Quest Resource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Quest Resource posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Resource will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quest Resource.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.49 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRHC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of QRHC stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.74. 14,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.62.

In other Quest Resource news, insider Mitchell A. Saltz sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $6,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Forte sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quest Resource stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 124.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Quest Resource worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

