Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Sells $44,973.84 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Charles Kissner sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $44,973.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.75.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.36). Rambus had a negative net margin of 25.04% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rambus by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 54,275 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Rambus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Rambus by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Rambus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.35 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Rambus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.