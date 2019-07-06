Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

RMAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Re/Max from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on Re/Max and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Re/Max from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Re/Max from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Re/Max presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.29.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Re/Max has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $558.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Re/Max had a return on equity of 70.42% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $71.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Re/Max will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gail A. Liniger acquired 45,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,360,038.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,038.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Predovich sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $42,875.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 446,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,990,354. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Re/Max by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Re/Max during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Re/Max by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Re/Max by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Re/Max by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,207,000 after purchasing an additional 145,953 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

