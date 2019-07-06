Renewi (LON:RWI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Renewi (LON:RWI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an under review rating on shares of Renewi in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Renewi alerts:

Shares of RWI stock opened at GBX 27.80 ($0.36) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $222.44 million and a PE ratio of -4.88. Renewi has a twelve month low of GBX 18.98 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 79.50 ($1.04).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Renewi’s payout ratio is -0.18%.

In related news, insider Toby Woolrych sold 9,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44), for a total value of £3,382.66 ($4,420.04).

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.