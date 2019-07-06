Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,542.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 493,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,902. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.