Reviewing Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) & Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Cytosorbents has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cytosorbents and Invivo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $22.50 million 9.93 -$17.21 million ($0.56) -12.38 Invivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.42 million ($2.25) -0.35

Cytosorbents has higher revenue and earnings than Invivo Therapeutics. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invivo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and Invivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -83.93% -103.90% -57.52% Invivo Therapeutics N/A -184.17% -105.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Invivo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Cytosorbents shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Invivo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cytosorbents and Invivo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 3 0 3.00 Invivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cytosorbents currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 111.64%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Invivo Therapeutics.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats Invivo Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. It also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, the company develops CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; K+ontrol, a development stage blood purification technology; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

About Invivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has research collaboration with the Q Therapeutics, Inc. for the evaluation of the combination of PLGA-PLL based Neuro-Spinal Scaffold with adult neural progenitor cells, including those from induced pluripotent stem cells. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

