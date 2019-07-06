Reviewing Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) & Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Insmed alerts:

This table compares Insmed and Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed N/A -129.10% -50.64% Amneal Pharmaceuticals -3.75% 32.14% 6.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Insmed and Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed $9.84 million 196.69 -$324.28 million ($4.17) -5.98 Amneal Pharmaceuticals $1.86 billion 1.07 -$169.73 million $0.95 7.01

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Insmed. Insmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amneal Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insmed has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Insmed and Amneal Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed 0 1 6 0 2.86 Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0 6 4 1 2.55

Insmed presently has a consensus target price of $38.29, suggesting a potential upside of 53.63%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $16.30, suggesting a potential upside of 144.74%. Given Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amneal Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Insmed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Insmed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amneal Pharmaceuticals beats Insmed on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed’s earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories. The Specialty segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products primarily for central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections. It also offers licensed and owned, niche, and mature branded products, as well as Rytary for the treatment of Parkinsons Disease; Zomig for the treatment of migraine headaches; Emverm a chewable tablets for the treatment of pinworm, whipworm, common roundworm, common hookworm, and American hookworm in single or mixed infections; and Unithroid for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has operations in the United States, Switzerland, India, Ireland, the United Kingdom and internationally. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.