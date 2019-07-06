Reviewing Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Twist Bioscience and DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 0 1 3 0 2.75 DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S 1 4 4 0 2.33

Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.34%. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a consensus target price of $15.28, suggesting a potential upside of 46.94%. Given DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twist Bioscience and DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $25.43 million 36.26 -$71.23 million ($25.51) -1.11 DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S $17.17 million 36.53 -$196.14 million ($3.39) -3.07

Twist Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twist Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience N/A N/A N/A DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. to apply its antibody optimization platform for a targeting arm of a bispecific antibody. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, hemophilia A, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.