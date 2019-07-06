Rio Tinto’s (RIO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RIO. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,920 ($64.29) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,474.26 ($58.46).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,723.50 ($61.72) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a one year high of GBX 4,961.51 ($64.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,702.69.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total transaction of £367.68 ($480.44).

Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

