Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RIOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Riot Blockchain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Riot Blockchain from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Riot Blockchain has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Riot Blockchain by 4,404,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Riot Blockchain by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

