Rolls-Royce (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Get Rolls-Royce alerts:

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Rolls-Royce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised Rolls-Royce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rolls-Royce from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

RYCEY stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYCEY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rolls-Royce by 108.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Rolls-Royce by 8.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,192,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 168,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rolls-Royce (RYCEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.