Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Cut to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RDS.A. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of RDS.A opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $263.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $71.85.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $83.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.12 billion. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.799 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

