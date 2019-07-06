Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:RTEC opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rudolph Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Rudolph Technologies’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rudolph Technologies will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rudolph Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 241,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in Rudolph Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 128,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Rudolph Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Rudolph Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 23,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management grew its position in Rudolph Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 377,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 46,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

