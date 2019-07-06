Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.04. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Richard Morrin sold 17,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $369,694.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,287.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SC. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 10,214,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299,400 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 43.2% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,703,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,136,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,471,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,966,000 after purchasing an additional 645,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,888,000 after purchasing an additional 509,508 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

