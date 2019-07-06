Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SGMS. ValuEngine lowered Scientific Games from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Scientific Games from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.19, a P/E/G ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 2.27. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.28 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 120,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.29 per share, with a total value of $2,434,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,560.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 110,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,349.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter worth $322,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter worth $1,306,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter worth $995,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 492.6% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 37,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 31,195 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

