Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on SHAK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Shake Shack from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Shake Shack to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Shake Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.89.

NYSE SHAK opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.62, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 1,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $60,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,033.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,235,488 shares of company stock valued at $75,528,455 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 763,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Shake Shack by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,097,000 after acquiring an additional 393,710 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.