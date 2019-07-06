Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

ABF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,896.69 ($37.85).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

ABF opened at GBX 2,437 ($31.84) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion and a PE ratio of 21.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,483.52. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 2,011 ($26.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,758 ($36.04).

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported GBX 61.10 ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 62 ($0.81) by GBX (0.90) (($0.01)). Sell-side analysts predict that Associated British Foods will post 14942.9993896 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.