Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Earns Hold Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

SMPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

