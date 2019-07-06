SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) Receives €11.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.64 ($13.54).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of SLM Solutions Group stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching €13.34 ($15.51). 39,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,489. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.36. The stock has a market cap of $263.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.61, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 3.98. SLM Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of €5.63 ($6.55) and a fifty-two week high of €32.95 ($38.31).

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and periphery devices for selective laser melting.

