SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Receives $25.64 Average PT from Analysts

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

SM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut SM Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cowen started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Javan D. Ottoson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $73,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 182,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,503.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $127,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,030.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $225,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 210,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 54,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,854,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 386.67 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $33.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.25 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

