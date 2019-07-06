Smiths Group’s (SMIN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,611 ($21.05).

Shares of LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,601.50 ($20.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.38, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,505.69. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,257 ($16.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,753 ($22.91).

In other news, insider George Buckley purchased 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,530 ($19.99) per share, with a total value of £12,500.10 ($16,333.59).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

