Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WNDW stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. Solarwindow Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28.

Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Solarwindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating see-through windows and products for detached homes and commercial buildings. Its SolarWindow technology provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells.

