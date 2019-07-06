Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SRNE. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $305.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,323.09% and a negative return on equity of 102.94%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after buying an additional 95,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,260 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 947,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 546,298 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 894,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 880,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 554,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

