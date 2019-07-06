Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ ANY opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Sphere 3D has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.

In other Sphere 3D news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 125,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $260,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

