Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) PT Raised to GBX 7,700

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 7,700 ($100.61) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) target price (up previously from GBX 7,100 ($92.77)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,570 ($85.85) to GBX 8,540 ($111.59) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,300 ($82.32) to GBX 6,800 ($88.85) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,240 ($94.60).

Shares of SPX stock opened at GBX 9,040 ($118.12) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,821.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 29.93. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 5,875 ($76.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,400 ($122.83).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

