Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 126.67 ($1.66).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.13) target price (down previously from GBX 280 ($3.66)) on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 127 ($1.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

SPI stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 117.60 ($1.54). The company had a trading volume of 199,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.85. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 96.15 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 259.20 ($3.39). The company has a market cap of $471.67 million and a PE ratio of 42.00.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

