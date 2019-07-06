Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company is developing SB 9200, for the treatment of viral diseases, including hepatitis B virus. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Hopkinton, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Dawson James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $29.00 target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.30.

Shares of SBPH opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 12.11. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.20. Equities research analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jonathan Freve purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin J. Driscoll purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,930 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 71,266 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

