Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Stericycle from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stericycle from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stericycle from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $830.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.19 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 260,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $14,884,754.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,631,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 66.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Stericycle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Stericycle by 24.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 79.5% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 276,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 122,596 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

