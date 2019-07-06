Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup restated an average rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.33.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $890.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.20 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Stoneridge will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Beaver sold 21,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $558,753.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,996.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $161,028.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,716 shares of company stock worth $1,337,315. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Stoneridge by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 853,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after purchasing an additional 71,319 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Stoneridge by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 825,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,818,000 after purchasing an additional 96,233 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Stoneridge by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 553,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,242 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Stoneridge by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 485,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.