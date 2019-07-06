SunTrust Banks Trims Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Target Price to $6.00

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UMRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of UMRX stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Unum Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $17.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 373.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

