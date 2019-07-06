Synthesis Energy Systems (AMEX:SES) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Synthesis Energy Systems (AMEX:SES) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Synthesis Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Get Synthesis Energy Systems alerts:

Synthesis Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

About Synthesis Energy Systems

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc is a clean energy company that develops, builds and owns clean energy projects. The Company owns gasification technology, which it utilizes to provide technology licenses and equipment to customers in the energy and chemical industries. The Company operates through segments, including SES China, Technology Licensing and Related Services, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Synthesis Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthesis Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.