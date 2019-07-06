Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.33 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.12.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $51.36 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $91.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.10.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 18.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $388,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $51,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,270 shares of company stock worth $2,435,614. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

