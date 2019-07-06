Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.33 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.12.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $51.36 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $91.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.10.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 18.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $388,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $51,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,270 shares of company stock worth $2,435,614. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.