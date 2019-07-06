TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TapImmune from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. WBB Securities upgraded shares of TapImmune from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.29 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TapImmune from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TapImmune currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.21.

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. TapImmune has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.46.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TapImmune will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TapImmune stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of TapImmune worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

