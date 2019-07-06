Teekay (NYSE:TK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Teekay and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Teekay currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.19.

Shares of Teekay stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Teekay has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $329.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Teekay had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $378.09 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Teekay in the first quarter worth about $497,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Teekay in the first quarter worth about $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Teekay by 478.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Teekay in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Teekay in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

