Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TNAV. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Telenav from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telenav in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.38.

NASDAQ:TNAV opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Telenav has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 57.09% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $53.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Telenav will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hassan Wahla sold 49,999 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $369,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,613.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 10,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 214,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,180 shares of company stock worth $2,329,275. 24.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Telenav by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 54,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Telenav by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telenav by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telenav by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 244,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 43,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Telenav by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

