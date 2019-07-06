Tervita (TSE:TEV) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Tervita (TSE:TEV) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Tervita in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$10.40 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Tervita stock opened at C$6.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.51. Tervita has a fifty-two week low of C$5.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.50. The company has a market cap of $799.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.49.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$370.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tervita will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Corporation provides environmental solutions for oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. The company offers bioremediation services, caverns and oil field waste disposal, civil and environmental construction, commercial demolition and decommissioning, energy marketing, engineered landfill disposal, metals recycling, municipal and industrial water treatment, NORM management, oil and gas demolition and recovery, oil recovery, onsite produced and frac water treatment, onsite waste management, remediation and reclamation services, specialized waste containers, spill and emergency response, sulphur services, treatment recovery and disposal, waste classification and tracking services, waste transportation services, and water disposal wells.

