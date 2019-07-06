Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 1,440 ($18.82) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,430 ($18.69).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,430.91 ($18.70).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,260 ($16.46) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 965.60 ($12.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,488.50 ($19.45). The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -36.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,297.93.

In related news, insider Coline McConville bought 73 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,226 ($16.02) per share, for a total transaction of £894.98 ($1,169.45).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.