Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TBK. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

TBK opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $770.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Dobrient purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $28,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,750.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $43,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $270,043. Corporate insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.