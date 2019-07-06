Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRMK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trustmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Trustmark from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.09. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.17 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

In other news, insider Robert B. Harvey sold 6,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $229,946.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Breck W. Tyler sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $85,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,319.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,861 shares of company stock worth $351,659 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

