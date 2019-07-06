UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an add rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 683.71 ($8.93).

Shares of ECM opened at GBX 607.20 ($7.93) on Wednesday. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of GBX 478.40 ($6.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 779.20 ($10.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 620.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Lindsley Ruth sold 19,630 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.80), for a total value of £117,191.10 ($153,130.93).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

