Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UAA. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.47. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Under Armour by 687.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.