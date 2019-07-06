United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UTDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €46.41 ($53.96).

United Internet stock opened at €29.08 ($33.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.26. United Internet has a one year low of €28.29 ($32.90) and a one year high of €35.69 ($41.50). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €31.06.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

