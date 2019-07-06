US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Concrete from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Concrete from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of US Concrete from a positive rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Concrete presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

US Concrete stock opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $850.61 million, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. US Concrete has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $333.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.80 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that US Concrete will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Concrete news, SVP Paul M. Jolas sold 5,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $234,812.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $872,753.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Kunz sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $93,808.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,348 shares of company stock valued at $574,858. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Concrete in the first quarter valued at $10,618,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in US Concrete by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 209,199 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in US Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $5,620,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Concrete by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 114,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the 4th quarter worth about $2,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

