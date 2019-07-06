US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

US Xpress Enterprises stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 364,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,904. The stock has a market cap of $248.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.43. US Xpress Enterprises has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $16.34.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $415.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Rickel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Eric Fuller sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $502,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 42.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 650,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 192,939 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 37.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 657,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 1,533.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

