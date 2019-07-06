USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Rating Reiterated by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reissued their buy rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

“We continue to hold the view that China remains a growth market over the longer-term, but we have cut estimates to reflect the new guidance and cut 2020 numbers as well, when we expect to see a return to growth in the region. Nothing fundamentally has changed regarding China, or USNA’s products in China, but the recovery from this wariness will take longer than we originally expected. It should be noted that 2020 will be a 53-week year for USNA. 2Q EPS will be reported on July 23 rd after the market’s close.”,” Pivotal Research’s analyst commented.

Several other research analysts have also commented on USNA. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:USNA opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.87. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.51.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

