Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on VALE. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Vale by 338.7% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vale by 360.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 28,408,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,155,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.79. Vale has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $16.13.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 10.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

