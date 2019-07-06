ValuEngine Downgrades Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.55.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $22.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Hytinen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $175,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,038.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,389,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,750,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,126,000 after purchasing an additional 887,593 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 814.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 992,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 884,292 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,487,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,526,000 after purchasing an additional 786,671 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,594,000 after purchasing an additional 749,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

