ValuEngine Downgrades National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded National Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.10.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 33.22%.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,060 shares of company stock valued at $79,235. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in National Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 510.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 393.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 5,965.9% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

